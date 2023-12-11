The number of complaints upheld by The Portman Group’s Independent Complaints Panel (ICP) has more than doubled in 2023, according to the alcohol industry watchdog.

A total of 13 complaints were upheld and four not upheld by the ICP in 2023, up from five upheld and 16 not upheld in 2022.

The overall number of complaints received fell from 60 in 2022 to 42 in 2023, however.

The Portman Group said there was a rise in complaints concerning alcohol products found to have had particular appeal to under-18s.

Nearly half of the cases considered by the ICP in 2023 were upheld under this rule, including complaints about Tiny Rebel’s Primed beer and Northern Monk’s Rocket Lolly IPA.

Matt Lambert, The Portman Group’s CEO, was it was “encouraging” that in all cases, “the producers in question took immediate action to remove the products from the market”.

This, he said, demonstrated “the efficiency of the self-regulatory model and the industry’s commitment to improving standards and marketing responsibly”.

The Portman Group this year revised Code Rule 3.2(h) – which requires that a drink’s naming, packaging and any promotional material or activity not have appeal to under-18s – following a public consultation.

The amended rule now explicitly prohibits brand names, logos and trademarks on merchandise that has particular appeal to under-18s, or is intended for use primarily by under-18s.

Lambert added: “Our primary purpose is to protect consumers from harm, particularly those who may be vulnerable, so a fundamental priority is protecting those who are under 18.

“As such we have bolstered our guidance and amended our code this year to provide even further clarity to producers.”