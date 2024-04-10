Former Waitrose, Morrisons and Yo Sushi head Richard Hodgson will take the keynote spot at The Grocer’s upcoming Omnichannel Conference this May.

Organised to reveal how leading restaurant, supermarket and fmcg brands are evolving and engaging with new and existing customers across the numerous platforms available to them, the Omnichannel Conference features other big names from across tech, retail and social.

Taking the headline spot at the London-based event on 23 May, Hodgson will deliver a session covering his story, the story of Yo Sushi – including the business’s evolution and sale – his thoughts on the overall omnichannel market, and what good, bad and great looks like within the market. A full event agenda is now available.

Snowfox Group boss to deliver insight

The Snowfox Group CEO will also provide an overview on how he sees the omnichannel market evolving, including how prepared – or indeed unprepared – the UK market is for omnichannel evolution.

Tickets for the event, taking place at 30 Euston Square, London on 23 May, are still available.

Also taking place on the day are a series of expert panels covering topics including AI and gamification. In the latter, Syn co-founder and creative director Paul Birkhead, among other expert panellists, will unveil the merits and pitfalls of gamifying brands.

“Gamification should be aligned with the brand story and consumer expectations,” Birkhead has previously advised. “Bridging the digital and physical worlds is important for brands’ futures, but they should always intend to give consumers a reason to come into stores where they can be offered something unexpected.”

How retail is moving into new trading channels

Delegates at the event will receive leading insight about the evolution of bricks & mortar retailing, how the traditional retail market is evolving, and how brands move from high street restaurant to supermarket shelves.

Just Eat’s director of strategic accounts Amy Heather will take to the stage in a fireside chat to discuss the delivery leader’s future business model, what is in store for the delivery market in the future, and how brands can better tap into the market.

Other major businesses represented at the Omnichannel Conference include Pizza Express and TikTok.