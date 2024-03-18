How tech will influence the future fmcg and hospitality retailing landscapes will be explored by a raft of expert speakers at the upcoming Omnichannel conference this May.

Back for a second year, the event is this year bringing together leading minds from behemoth brands and businesses including TikTok, Diageo and Pizza Express to reveal the future of retail and hospitality trading.

Produced by The Grocer along with sister titles MCA and Restaurant, the industry-leading Omnichannel Conference will uncover the latest evolution across traditional, digital and social sales channels, as well as fmcg’s and hospitality’s role within gaming.

How fmcg can utilise gamification

Delegates attending the event, sponsored by Just Eat and Vita Mojo, will be taken through the entirety of the current UK retail and hospitality sales channels, covering bricks & mortar and the future of the evolving high street, gamification, e-commerce’s next phase, and more.

Sessions include an expert panel consisting of gamification experts like TrunkBBI MD Hannah Evison-Frost and Syn co-founder Paul Birkhead who, along with two other expert panellists, will explore how fmcg and hospitality brands can earn reputation and revenue in the gaming space.

Also speaking at the day-long conference is Diageo digital commerce director Simone Sargeant, who will utilise Diageo’s e-commerce learnings to show how the channel has evolved, along with where rich seams of digital revenue can be found.

Fmcg can develop meaningful social strategy

Pizza Express chief digital and technology officer Arslan Sharif will lay out how the leading high street – and supermarket – pizza brand utilises tech to push customer loyalty throughout every brand interaction.

Meanwhile, uncovering how fmcg and foodservice businesses can develop meaningful, commercial social media propositions to drive positive brand sentiment and sales is TikTok brand partner Rameez Al Aghbar.

The event will be held at 30 Euston Square, London on 23 May with tickets available online now.