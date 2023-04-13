The Grocer has been shortlisted in three categories at the prestigious PPA Awards.

The nominations are for Media Brand of the Year, Subscriptions Initiative of the Year, and Editor of the Year (for Adam Leyland, The Grocer’s editor-in-chief).

They marked the culmination of a hugely successful year and a lot of hard work, said Lorraine Hendle, managing director of William Reed’s retail and manufacturing division.

“It’s fantastic that The Grocer team is being recognised by its peers,” she said. “We’ve delivered great results through insightful and inspirational journalism, across print and digital, resulting in a 22% increase in subscriptions revenue. On the face-to-face side we’ve delivered compelling events, with record attendances at conferences and record entries to awards.

“And in the midst of a cost of living crisis, the continued support of advertisers is a testimony to the powerful draw of our content to key decision makers, and the growth of traffic to thegrocer.co.uk, up 46% since 2019.”

The Grocer has broken countless scoops that became national news, most notably around the cost of living crisis, including Tesco’s trade disputes with Heinz and Colgate, with extensive and early coverage of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war, while tracking shortages linked to ongoing and new supply chain issues.

The Grocer has also conducted numerous investigations, exposing human trafficking in food and drink trucks, exploring the implications and fallout from the government’s HFSS crackdown, tracing the Food Standards Agency’s chaotic handling of new CBD regulation and the rise and fall of rapid delivery operators.

The launch of the new Key Value Items (KVI) tracker, in conjunction with Assosia, has also ensured that price movements by the leading grocery retailers are constantly monitored. In conjunction with the Grocer 33 it provides unique insight and benchmarking across price, service and availability.

Added Leyland: “Amid huge industry and societal upheaval, The Grocer team has worked tirelessly, through the last three years, to investigate, inform, explain and inspire. It’s wonderful to have this endorsement.”

The PPA Awards recognise modern, multi-platform media businesses carving out a new future defined by trusted, quality content.

The results will be announced on 28 June at a ceremony at City Central, in London.