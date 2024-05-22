Ocado and M&S have finally got their marketing better co-ordinated in the past year, including a YouTube ad hailing their partnership as “the perfect marriage”.

Like many a marriage, it is one that could be heading for a financial settlement in court, over how much M&S should pay of a £191m final instalment in their £750m joint venture.

Ocado said in March it was willing to sue M&S for not paying more, claiming the contract provided for earnings targets to be adjusted following the pandemic.

M&S CEO Stuart Machin said this morning the target was “binary”, based on a “specified level of earnings” that Ocado Retail had not achieved, and “we continue to rate the accounting value as zero”.

“We might have a slight disagreement on the contingent payment, and the discussions are ongoing, but that does not stop us with the day-to-day running of the business,” he said as M&S announced its full-year results.

So, what else did we learn from the trading update?

It was another “glittering set of results against a particularly challenging backdrop as it continues to demonstrate the success of its turnaround strategy”, says Begbies Traynor partner Julie Palmer.

The Food business notched up “market-leading” volume growth in the year ended 30 March 2024, helping sales increase by 13% to £8.2bn, with like-for-like growth of 11.3%. Adjusted operating profit soared 59% to £395.3m, helped by structural cost reduction and the 2022 acquisition of logistics provider Gist.

Overall group revenues rose 9.3% to £13bn, while adjusted pre-tax profits jumped 58% to £716.4m, as the clothing & home division also saw “market-leading” share growth, with sales up 5.2%.

M&S Food’s in-store market share rose from 3.6% to 3.7%. Including M&S on Ocado, share increased from 4% to 4.2%.

Over 1,000 food products were upgraded and 1,300 new lines launched, while £60m was invested in lowering prices, including in the ‘Remarksable’ value range, which saw sales rise 34%. Over the half of the Remarksable products are also part of M&S’s healthier ‘Eat Well’ range, with customer perceptions of value, quality and sustainability all improving, according to the retailer.

M&S Dine-In sales growth

M&S’s ‘Dine-In’ saw sales growth of over 40% as the price of eating out increased.

Machin says the Food business has seen “switching from a broad spectrum of retailers and that’s obviously contributed to our increased customers and increased share”.

Meanwhile, the estate rotation programme has seen M&S open six full-stores and eight bigger standalone Food stores, which are “creating a different shopping experience”, says Machin. “Those renewed stores are attracting new customers and driving bigger baskets in food especially.”

However, bottom line group profits were dragged down by M&S’s £67m share of a £133.7m pre-tax loss by Ocado Retail.

But the tone on Ocado’s performance is more positive than in previous recent M&S trading updates. “I still believe in the opportunity of selling M&S Food online, but profitability obviously remains behind our expectations and the team have got much more work to do together in the next 18 months,” says Machin.

“Ocado Retail is due to move to the much delayed Ocado Smart Platform and automation will also improve and this will make the experience better for customers and drive productivity.”

He adds: “Ocado is in the early stages of sales growth and we’re quite encouraged by that. [Sales of] M&S products grew 15% in the last quarter. We have 4,800 products on Ocado, that’s 20% more than it was this time last year.

“And actually, in the last few weeks, M&S products were 30% of the basket.”

When M&S delivered its half-year results in November, the retailer warned of an uncertain outlook, with its quarterly Family Matters survey indicating customers were worried about high interest rates and geopolitical events.

Both M&S customers and Machin now seem more optimistic. Customers are now “definitely feeling more positive” he says. “I think people are feeling more optimistic about many things. I think the inflation numbers that just came out this morning as well give people some reassurance.”

For M&S it is helping fuel “growth in some of our new innovation”, an area in which this year promises to be “exciting”, he says.

How many M&S Sparks customers?

“In food, there are some brilliant new ranges coming out. Some of it is some simple things like fresh pizza. I’ve never had pizzas like the tasting we did a few weeks ago. I’m incredibly excited about our pizza range – balanced with good fruit & veg and salad, don’t forget – but fantastic.

“The team are relaunching our premium ranges on Gastro. We have some very exciting innovation coming up and we have the most amazing Christmas range coming up.”

M&S is also working on new ways of personalising its loyalty programme to harvest more customer data, having scrapped a pilot of Sparks Prices last year.

“We have 19 million customers on Sparks and we’re looking at how we get the best information on our customers so we can give them a truly personalised service.

“That might mean how we tailor new products, events. What I don’t want to get into is tricksy prices, where if you’re on Sparks, you get something for a better price just for that day or that one week, and we’re forcing you to buy something you might not even want.

“What we really want to do is give you something that’s truly relevant to you.

“So that’s what we’re working through.”

If Machin is sounding more optimistic, for once M&S’s latest trading update seems to have dispelled any lingering doubts among analysts too.

“The turnaround story has been years in the making and it finally looks like the retailer has cracked it,” says AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

“Food products are flying off the shelves and it’s at long last struck a chord with shoppers on the clothing side.

“In an environment where so many retailers are struggling, Marks & Spencer has snatched the crown from Next and become the shopkeeper which others aspire to be. It’s back on top and 12 consecutive quarters of sales growth cements its new-found status as the UK’s retail champion.”