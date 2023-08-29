Ornua CEO John Jordan is to step down from his role at the helm of the Irish dairy co-op to take up a new job as chief operating officer at a US-based private equity company.

The Kerrygold owner said its board had appointed current CFO Donal Buggy as interim chief executive to lead the organisation until it appointed a permanent successor to Jordan, who is due to leave soon.

Jordan joined the business as a graduate trainee in 1993. He has since held several key management roles, including MD of Europe, Africa, Middle East & Asia, before succeeding Kevin Lane as CEO in June 2018.

“I am so proud of the positive impact that Ornua creates for its co-op shareholders and in turn for the 14,000 Irish dairy farming families that supply them and enable Ornua to create world-class premium products for our customers globally,” Jordan said.

He was described as an “excellent chief executive” by Ornua co-operative chair Aidan O’Driscoll.

“It has been a privilege to work with him, and on behalf of the board, the executive and the rest of the Ornua team, I want to thank John for all his efforts and wish him the very best for the future,” said O’Driscoll.

He added that he was “confident in [Buggy’s] ability to lead Ornua ably during the coming period”.

“I am confident that Ornua will go from strength to strength,” added Jordan. “We have great brands and a brilliant team.”