John Jordan

He has worked at the company for 30 years and has held several key management roles 

Ornua CEO John Jordan is to step down from his role at the helm of the Irish dairy co-op to take up a new job as chief operating officer at a US-based private equity company.

The Kerrygold owner said its board had appointed current CFO Donal Buggy as interim chief executive to lead the organisation until it appointed a permanent successor to Jordan, who is due to leave soon.

Jordan joined the business as a graduate trainee in 1993. He has since held several key management roles, including MD of Europe, Africa, Middle East & Asia, before succeeding Kevin Lane as CEO in June 2018.

“I am so proud of the positive impact that Ornua creates for its co-op shareholders and in turn for the 14,000 Irish dairy farming families that supply them and enable Ornua to create world-class premium products for our customers globally,” Jordan said.

He was described as an “excellent chief executive” by Ornua co-operative chair Aidan O’Driscoll.

“It has been a privilege to work with him, and on behalf of the board, the executive and the rest of the Ornua team, I want to thank John for all his efforts and wish him the very best for the future,” said O’Driscoll.

He added that he was “confident in [Buggy’s] ability to lead Ornua ably during the coming period”.

“I am confident that Ornua will go from strength to strength,” added Jordan. “We have great brands and a brilliant team.”

Ornua Foods Europe CEO John Jordan: the Big Interview

Topics