Cadbury Creme Egg has teamed up with Subway to launch a limited-edition SubMelt sandwich.

Billed as “the ultimate savoury-sweet treat”, the six-inch Creme Egg-filled sandwich is “golden toasted on the outside and deliciously gooey on the inside”.

The toasted Sub, which “oozes delicious, melted milk chocolate and soft fondant”, will be available at four UK Subway outlets on Friday 7 April only.

The stores – located on London’s Tottenham Court Road, in Liverpool Central Shopping Centre, in Swansea’s Llansamlet service station, and on Glasgow’s Sauchiehall Street – will have a limited number of sandwiches to give away for free.

“We’re delighted to have collaborated with Cadbury this Easter,” said Subway senior NPD and product innovation manager Rusty Warren.

“Our Italian white bread and Cadbury Creme Eggs make the most flavoursome combination – a perfect seasonal treat.

“All the team at Subway are especially excited to see how those Subway fans with a sweet tooth respond to this delicious SubMelt,” Warren added.

Cadbury Creme Egg brand executive Charlotte Docker said “we simply couldn’t resist” the collaboration.

“The highly anticipated Creme Egg season is in full swing and we’re so excited to launch this innovative product with Subway as a final hoorah of the season.

“We can’t wait for the response of those lucky enough to try this surprisingly delicious merging of sweet and savoury.”

It comes after Cadbury unveiled a new white chocolate Creme Egg for Easter 2023.