Kettle Chips is looking to woo “adventurous foodies” with a duo of new crisp flavours.

Ridge Cut Chorizo & Red Pepper and Sour Cream & Chive (rsps: £2.39/125g) are to roll into Asda and Morrisons stores from 13 May. Both will join the brand’s core range.

The former flavour “combined the finest smoky chorizo and sweet red bell pepper”, while the latter was a “carefully balanced marriage of rich sour cream and tangy fresh chives”, Kettle Chips said.

The HFSS-compliant duo were “ideal for adventurous foodies” and “guaranteed to please at any dinner party or picnic spread”, it added.

Phil Holford, head of brands at Kettle Chips owner Valeo Snackfoods, said the new flavours were born out of the “passion and creativity” of Kettle Chips’ innovation chef.

“Every element has been refined from the highest-quality ingredients to build the perfect seasoning. We know that our firm fans and new faces alike will enjoy tucking into a bag of both,” he added.

Last April, Kettle Chips rolled Sriracha Mayo and Dill Pickle & Jalapeño flavoured crisps into Waitrose.

The Dill Pickle & Jalapeño flavour was delisted by Waitrose in August 2023, but has since hit Morrisons stores. Sriracha Mayo, meanwhile, is stocked with Asda, Tesco and Waitrose.