Molson Coors has appointed Hannah Norbury as marketing director for western Europe.

Norbury joined the business in March from her previous role as marketing director for Suntory Beverage & Food GB&I.

Norbury replaces Ali Pickering, who left the business after 23 years in February to set up her own consultancy. She will sit on Molson Coors’ regional leadership team for western Europe, led by MD Phil Whitehead.

In her role, which oversees all Molson Coors brands in the UK and western Europe, she will be responsible for marketing strategy and investment across the portfolio.

Norbury was appointed as marketing director for Ribena at GlaxoSmithKline in 2013 and continued in the role after it was bought by Suntory. She was named marketing director of the entire portfolio in 2018.

Norbury was a key figure in sustainability initiatives at Suntory, including moving Ribena and Lucozade products to packaging that both contained more recycled content and was itself more recyclable.

She also oversaw Lucozade’s gender equality campaign – ‘Football is Football’ – during the Women’s Euros in 2022.

“Hannah brings a wealth of experience to the team,” said Whitehead.

“With Hannah’s strong track record of delivering successful beverage brand campaigns, her experience will be a great asset to our team and our customers.”

Norbury said: “Beyond a great brand portfolio, Molson Coors’ genuinely people-first culture really attracted me to the role, and I knew straight away that it’s a business with similar values to my own.

“I’ve loved seeing first-hand how that values-led culture comes to life both through the brands, with Carling’s work in championing women’s football through its partnership with the Vitality Women’s FA Cup or its support of the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), or through the great progress Molson Coors is making against its sustainability goals.

“This role is a real opportunity to work with an incredibly talented group of people in an exciting industry, with an amazing portfolio of established bestsellers and exciting new entrants to the drinks market, all underpinned by a culture that really chimes with my own personal values,” she added.