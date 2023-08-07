Tesco is to expand an initiative that highlights where customers can find marked-down or ‘yellow sticker’ items in stores, after the scheme has proved popular during the cost of living crisis.

The grocer began revamping its reduced to clear areas in October last year to make them more prominent in stores. It saw the introduction of bold yellow signage bearing the slogan ‘Reduced in price, just as nice’.

Having started in a single Extra store in Hatfield, the signs have now rolled into 300 stores, and plans are currently being discussed to roll it out further across its estate.

“At Tesco we have no time for food waste and we do everything we can to reduce it,” said Tesco group quality, technical and sustainability director Claire Lorains.

“Our customers are always on the lookout for great-value food, and our rebranded ‘Reduced in price, just as nice’ signage makes it easier than ever to spot a short-dated and top-quality bargain.”

Like other supermarkets, Tesco has long placed fresh produce like salad, meat and bread which is close to its expiry date, alongside discontinued grocery or household products, in dedicated areas in stores to be sold at discount, but it didn’t previously advertise these prominently.

However, executives decided to experiment with making them more prominent during the cost of living crisis, after the results of a customer survey showed 69% of shoppers actively seek out markdowns in stores.

In addition, 29% of customers also told the survey they would buy reduced to clear items more often if the section was made more visually appealing, the supermarket said.

Introducing the new signage had had an “immediate effect”, said Michelle Mulholland, store manager of Tesco’s Hatfield Extra store.

“We are seeing more people wishing to buy from our reductions area, particularly on fresh food, meaning there are far fewer items left at the end of an evening.”

As well as making it easier for customers to spot discounts, Tesco also sees the initiative as a way of contributing to its food waste reduction target.