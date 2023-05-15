British children have a weight problem. By the time they get to primary school, 22.1% are either obese or overweight.

By the time they’re ready to move on to secondary school, that figure has grown to 38% [National Child Measurement Programme 2021/22].

It’s at least partly the fault of the food industry, according to a 2021 Action on Sugar report. It found more than a third of products aimed at kids warrant a red traffic light for sugar. And Ofcom reckons 41% of kids ‘healthy’ snacks are actually unhealthy.

That’s something the HFSS rules could well change, if the impact of the sugar tax on soft drinks is anything to go by.

A study from Cambridge University published in January linked the tax’s introduction in 2018 to an 8% reduction in obesity levels among year six girls – though there was no corresponding decline among boys.

By limiting the display of unhealthier snacks to less prominent in-store locations, healthier kids brands could start to come to the fore. Bear Marketing manager Stephanie Armstrong has already seen an impact.

“While the HFSS legislation only came into effect in October, it’s been good to see increased opportunities to feature more prominently across some customers as a compliant brand,” she says.

There’s certainly been no shortage of NPD that looks to provide healthier fare for kids. See Piccolo, which launched 14 non-HFSS snacks, yoghurts and cereals for kids aged over three when the rules came in last October.

Meanwhile, Organix will launch three healthier snacks in June. Strawberry & Apple Puffcorn and Pic-Nix will be aimed at kids aged over a year, while Kids Crunchy Waves will target those aged three to six.

“Our ‘no junk promise’ means that only the best organic ingredients are used, and there are no unnecessary ingredients added, including additional salt and refined sugar,” says Organix category manager Phil Graham.

Piccolo believes healthy brands should shout about credentials such as these on packs.

“It’s key that brands make clearer reference to the ingredients and health benefits of products, particularly given the rise in ‘fake healthy’ snacks,” argues assistant brand manager Ava Hodgson.