Name: Jac Chetland

Job title: Co-founder

Company: Surreal

What was your first job? A short-lived stint as a gardener’s assistant.

I’ll always remember how proud my parents were on my first day as I set off, with a mum-made packed lunch. Unfortunately that same day I had a small hiccup involving a lawnmower and a power cable that meant that I was back on the job hunt in no time.

What’s been your worst job interview? I was sat interviewing someone with a colleague of mine who will remain nameless (Paul Byrne).

Paul asked this young nervous candidate, in full Wolf of Wall Street fashion, to “sell us this pen”… as he held up a fairly old brown banana. I don’t know who was more uncomfortable, me or the candidate.

What was the first music single you bought? Eminem – Marshall Mathers.

How do you describe your job to your friends? I make childhood cereal but for grown-ups.

“Ryan Reynolds, if you’re reading this, Surreal needs you”

What is the most rewarding part of your job? Seeing people come back and buy our product over and over again, and sharing with us how it’s having a positive impact on them.

What is the least rewarding part? Non-controllable issues getting in the way of making progress

What is your motto in life? Win the morning, and you’ll win the day. I’m a creature of habit, and a sucker for routine – if you can get up, and stick to three or four things in the morning that will set you up for success, you’ll crush the rest of the day. One being a good breakfast of course.

If you were allowed one dream perk, what would it be? To freeze time. So much to do, people to see, moments to experience, but not enough hours in a day. Teleporting would be pretty useful too.

Do you have any phobias? Fortunately not.

If you could change one thing in grocery, what would it be? A tax structure that positively impacts healthy alternatives, at the expense of unhealthier products.

What luxury would you have on a desert island? Can I take my dog with me? A cavapoo may not protect me from wild animals but would give me a reason to keep going.

What animal most reflects your personality? Probably a dog. Perceptive, supportive, optimistic and loyal.

What’s your favourite film and why? The Prestige. Great cast, plot, rivalry, twists and turns. And also, who doesn’t love a bit of magic?

What has been the most embarrassing moment in your life? I went to my local (busy) gym to do some physio which involved throwing a heavy-ish medicine ball at a wall.

The wall I’d normally use was busy, so I opted for another wall. It was short-lived as it turned out the wall I’d opted for was a plasterboard, and I put the medicine ball through it.

Music stopped, and everyone turned around very confused as to why anyone would do that. Don’t think I’ve been back since!

Which celebrity would you most like to work with and why? Ryan Reynolds, if you’re reading this, Surreal needs you.

What would your death row meal be? Easy! Nan’s Sunday lunch followed by my mum’s banoffee pie.

Or is this where I should be saying a bowl of Surreal?