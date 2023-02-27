Dynamite Factory, the new brand from South Africa’s Flagstone Wines, has made its UK debut with a duo aimed at affordable indulgence.

Dynamite Factory Shiraz and Dynamite Factory Sauvignon Blanc (rsp: £9.99/750ml) are available now in Sainsbury’s. They will land on shelf in Morrisons from 20 March and in Asda from May.

The two varietals are produced in a former explosives factory in South Africa’s Somerset West, within sight of the Atlantic Ocean. They came as “wines from South Africa are proving more popular with UK shoppers than ever”, said Flagstone. Such drinks accounted “for almost 25% of all top 10 origin growth in still wine”.

The Dynamite Factory duo was aimed at tapping demand for “smaller-scale indulgences” amid the cost of living crisis, “as shoppers aim to treat themselves without breaking the bank”, the winemaker added.

“Aimed at adult wine drinkers aged 25 to 45, each carbon neutral bottle of Dynamite Factory is the perfect choice for these more adventurous wine drinkers who demand innovative quality at a great value price point.”

Dynamite Factory will be supported throughout 2023 through in-store and e-commerce marketing.

It was “the right brand at the right time for the UK market”, claimed Alexandra Colson, marketing manager at Flagstone owner Accolade Wines. It would “bring easily accessible quality into the lives of hard-working UK consumers at a time when it is most needed”.

The launch comes after value sales of still wine fell 9% in grocery last year [NielsenIQ 52 w/e 10 September 2022]. However, Accolade’s leading Hardys brand bucked the downward trend with a 1.4% gain.