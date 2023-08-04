Cawston Press has debuted a limited-edition Pineapple & Grapefruit flavoured soda.

The brand first teased the “classic Caribbean” flavour in the wake of Coca-Cola’s decision to axe cult classic Lilt. It posited on Instagram in February: “Lilt has gone the same way as many other nostalgic brands. So, what if we created our own?”

The suggestion received an “overwhelmingly positive response” leading the UK soft drinks maker to work on making the product a reality.

Cawston Press Pineapple and Grapefruit is available from 5 August via Amazon and the brand’s own web store (rsp: £20/12x330ml cans).

The drink contains no added sugar or sweeteners and is made from not from concentrate pineapple and grapefruit juice, as well as apple juice for sweetness. The new SKU contains 92 calories per 330ml can.

Pineapple and Grapefruit joins Rhubarb, Cloudy Apple, Elderflower Lemonade, Ginger Beer and Orange variants in Cawston Press’ range.

Coca-Cola’s Lilt was worth £15.6m in grocery according to the last available sales data for the brand [NielsenIQ 52 w/e 10 September 2022]. It was discontinued after 48 years in February and the product was rebranded as Fanta Pineapple & Grapefruit.

Cawston Press’ carbonates range, meanwhile, registered sales of £7m, up 14.7% on the year prior