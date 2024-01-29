Booker has partnered with Yext, an AI-led marketing platform, as part of its strategy to modernise its digital infrastructure.

Yext helps businesses rank positively on search engines by managing how business listings appear across the online search ecosystem.

“Yext helps our customers by making their businesses surface online more easily,” said commercial director Sheila Gallagher. “It makes it more accessible for shopkeeper partners online where people look for their online store on Google.”

The platform also collects data that can be used for marketing purposes.

“[Yext] gives a huge amount of data back to the retailers, who can see who is finding them and what items they are looking at when navigating, in turn helping them figure out how they can drive more traffic into their specific store”, said Gallagher.

The partnership is a result of Booker’s push for better digital infrastructure, including sales participation as well as search and taxonomy data the company can benefit from with the rise of AI.

Speaking at the Destination 2025 conference last week Gallagher mentioned this could be the “first step” to automation and AI.

“It’s no secret, Booker is not famous for investing in tech”, she said, “but we are looking at automation and simplification.

“As we look to improve our network, we have to look at our supply chain processes and digital systems that sit alongside that.

“If we go ahead with significant evolution on network but we don’t do the second part, we would be holding ourselves back.”