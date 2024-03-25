Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company (CMBC) is to brew a version of Brooklyn Brewery’s The Stonewall Inn IPA for the UK market.

The beer is to roll into Waitrose, Morrisons, Co-op and Nisa, as well as pubs, in can and draught format from March 2024.

First brewed in 2017, The Stonewall Inn IPA celebrates the legacy of the Stonewall Uprising in 1969, which started at The Stonewall Inn in New York.

As part of its commitment to supporting the LGBTQ+ community, CMBC makes a yearly donation to the Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative (SIGBI) – a charity set up by the Stonewall Inn in 2017.

The UK version of the beer would have an abv of 4.3% (as opposed to the original’s 4.6%) and offered a “distinctive blend of bold grapefruit and bright, citrus peel notes”, CMBC said.

Its UK launch marked “a significant step in CMBC’s mission to further enrich its diverse ale portfolio”, the brewer added.

It follows launches for the brew in European markets including Italy, France and Denmark.

“Introducing The Stonewall Inn IPA to the UK is a milestone moment for us,” said Jo Marshall, CMBC’s director of marketing for ales and craft. “We’re thrilled to offer this remarkable IPA to UK drinkers and to celebrate the enduring spirit of The Stonewall Inn.”

Stacy Lentz, CEO and co-founder of SIGBI, added: “Our partnership with Brooklyn Brewery and with Carlsberg Group supports SIGBI’s ongoing efforts to create space for grassroots activism and promote understanding and respect for LGBTQ+ communities worldwide.

“It’s a proud day for us to see this fantastic beer arrive in the UK and help share the story and legacy of The Stonewall Inn, as well as promote the work we’re doing to this day through SIBGI.”