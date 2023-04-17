Mowi has launched into the ready to cook category for the first time, with a range called Mowi Bistro Bakes.

A range of four salmon products ready to go into the oven will be launched on 20 April into Sainsbury’s and Asda stores nationwide.

The Norwegian farmed salmon giant’s range comprises Salmon Pastries, Salmon & Cheese Melts, Salmon & Spicy Tomato Bake, and a Zesty Salmon Roasting Joint (prices from £4.50).

The fish is farmed in Scotland and then processed at a Mowi facility in Fife. It is also Aquaculture Stewardship Council accredited.

“We are really pleased with the range of products we have developed for Mowi Bistro Bakes,” said Robin Brown, head of development at Mowi Consumer Products UK.

“Salmon is such a versatile fish, but not everyone has the confidence or the time to prepare it,” he added. “We’re taking the hassle out of it.”

Mowi chefs created the range to “take the hard work out of preparing delicious meals for a special occasion”.

“The Mowi Bistro Bakes range has been developed by our development chef, Paul Rushworth,” said Brown. “His brief was to help consumers recreate a restaurant-quality meal to enjoy at home and he has absolutely delivered that.”

The NPD represents the latest move by Mowi to build up a farmed salmon brand for retail markets. It first launched into UK supermarkets just over two years ago, with a trio of chilled salmon products pitched as “affordable premium” seafood.

The launch of the new range will be supported with advertising, point of sale and other incentives to encourage consumer trial.