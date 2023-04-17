Caleño has mixed its non-alcoholic spirits into RTD mocktails.

Two 0.5% abv variants – Pineapple Piña Colada Spritz and Passion Fruit Martini Spritz – are set to launch.

Pineapple Piña Colada Spritz is made with the brand’s Dark & Spicy spirit, which is a non-alcoholic take on spiced rum. Passion Fruit Martini Spritz, meanwhile, contains its Light & Zesty gin alternative.

They will roll into the brand’s webstore in May as single 250ml cans (rsp: £2.50) and in single-variant multipacks and mixed cases of 12 cans (£30/12x250ml).

“We want to make drinking non-alcoholic cocktails as fun, affordable and convenient as possible,” said Caleño founder Ellie Webb.

“We see so many low & no brands offering drinkers a slower, wellness moment when they’re enjoying a non-alcoholic drink.

“We’re here to say that you can actually still enjoy alcohol-free drinks in the same fun, exciting environment that you may enjoy alcohol in,” said Webb, adding that the brand overindexed with woman aged 25 to 35.

It comes after the brand partnered with live music venue The Piano Works in January to launch what it claimed was “London’s biggest alcohol-free cocktail menu”.