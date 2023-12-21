Coconut water and juice brand Rebel Kitchen has added a range of ‘organic juice cleanses’ to its roster.

Rebel Kitchen Raw Organic Juice Cleanses will replace the Think Press cleanses brand created by The Juice Executive, which was acquired by Rebel Kitchen owner Nurture Brands in September.

Since acquiring The Juice Executive, Nurture Brands has rebranded the juices, functional shots, smoothies, cleanses and dairy-free nut milks business as Nurture Naturals, and rolled out Rebel Kitchen branding across a number product lines.

“Utilising the Rebel Kitchen brand is going to give a new lease of life to our business, bringing in new consumers who love and trust Rebel Kitchen, along with the brand’s no-compromise ethics, such as B Corp certification and 1% for the planet donations.” said Nurture Naturals founder Alex Auger.

The new Rebel Kitchen products are produced at Nurture Naturals’ production facility in Kent.

The 11-strong range of cleanse products includes raw organic fruit & veg juices, nut milks and lemonades.

They are be Soil Association Organic certified, raw cold-pressed and blast frozen to “maintain the natural nutrition of the quality ingredients”, according to Rebel Kitchen.

Prices for Rebel Kitchen’s “cleanse programmes” start at £49 for a one-day cleanse, which contains five products.

Initially they would be sold direct to consumer via the brand’s website and via Amazon, Nurture Brands said.