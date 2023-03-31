A market “first” refillable roll-on deodorant brand is set to make its debut this summer.

Called Rollr, the brand has developed a glass device, which comes with a choice of stainless steel or gemstone ball – made from rose quartz, green aventurine or blue dumortierite – and which can be refilled at home by mixing 5g powdered scent sachets with water.

The unscrewable device and sachets, available in three chemical-free, unisex scents – Vetiver, Mandarin and Clary Sage – will launch in July.

Each Rollr device comes with one refill sachet, packaged in paper, which lasts four to six weeks. After this, subscribers will receive a quarterly delivery of three refill sachets (£15/3x5g). Alternatively, one-off refill packs can be purchased (£20/3x5g).

The stainless steel Rollr device is £15 for subscribers and £20 for one-off customers. Meanwhile, the gemstone Rollr devices are £22 for subscribers and £27 as a one-off purchase.

Billed as “most environmentally efficient deodorant ever”, the innovation aims to “challenge an outdated market” that “contributes approximately 26 million disposable deodorant containers to landfill in Europe and the US every day”, according to the brand.

“We spent three years creating what we believe is the most advanced natural deodorant formula in the world and have tested it to be better than any natural competitors,” said Rollr CEO and founder Milo Pinckney.

Rollr aimed to “create maximum environmental impact through the widespread uptake and retention of customers”, Pinckney added.