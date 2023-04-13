Sexual wellness challenger Roam has launched what it claims are the world’s first skin-toned condoms.

It has debuted four variants – Original Latex, Light Brown, Medium Brown and Dark Brown (rsp: £15/12).

Made with natural latex, the condoms are biodegradable and are wrapped in paper foils to reduce plastic waste. Additionally, they are vegan, dermatologically tested and pH balanced so consumers can “explore with comfort and confidence”.

They will roll into selected Boots stores on 17 April, as well as Superdrug online and the Roam’s own webstore.

The “inclusive” condoms aimed to provide “choice and representation” to shoppers, said Roam.

They were developed with multicultural research and creative consultancy Word on the Curb to cater to a “broad range of skin tones”, the brand added.

Roam will donate a condom for every pack purchased to sexual health and wellbeing charity Brook.

“We are really proud to be creating noise in the market like never before with the launch of our Skin Tone Condoms,” said a Roam spokeswoman.

“This world first presents a choice that has never existed before within the sex care category, and challenges legacy brands who have failed to address nuanced needs of all sexually active communities,” she said.