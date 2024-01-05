Sensodyne has launched a range of premium whitening toothpastes specifically designed for sensitive teeth.

Called Clinical White, the range has debuted with two variants: Stain Protector and Enamel Strengthening (both rsps: £10/75ml).

Formulated with Sensodyne’s “most advanced whitening technology”, they were proven to whiten teeth by two shades after eight weeks of twice daily brushing, said the brand.

They have already hit Morrisons shelves and will roll into Boots on 8 January.

The NPD was developed in response to research by Sensodyne, which found that 86% of sensitive teeth sufferers in the US wanted whiter teeth [Ipsos Sensodyne US Whitening Fast Facts Study, September 2021].

Both Clinical White variants performed well in consumer testing and were shown to be less abrasive than competitors, Sensodyne claimed.

“We know that when consumers are looking for a toothpaste, whitening benefits are often prioritised over other issues like sensitive teeth,” said Sensodyne GB&I sales director Michael Durkin.

“Serving multiple need states, and therefore appealing to a wider audience of shoppers, we expect this to be an important launch within the toothpaste category for retailers,” Durkin added.

The launch will be supported by an above-the-line push from April, spanning TV, digital and out-of-home advertising.

It comes after Sensodyne expanded its Gum & Enamel range with an enamel-strengthening toothpaste over summer.