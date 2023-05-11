Heinz has launched a points-based loyalty scheme on its direct-to-consumer website Heinz To Home.

Called ‘The 57 Club’, the scheme sees 10 ‘Beanz Pointz’ earned for every pound spent purchasing products from the site.

The 57 Club – which marks the first time Heinz has launched a loyalty scheme in the UK – was unveiled so the brand could “give something back to our most loyal consumers” said Jean-Philippe Nier, e-commerce director, Northern Europe at Kraft Heinz.

“The 57 Club will also allow us to gain valuable insights about their behaviours and needs. These can then be scaled throughout the business and shared with our retail partners,” he told The Grocer.

One Beanz Point can be redeemed for 1p off a qualifying purchase within 90 days of receiving it. Customers can additionally boost their Pointz amount by completing a self-profile on the site as well as one-off surveys and feedback forms.

It is understood club members will be given early and exclusive access to limited-edition products in the future.

“We expect our most passionate supporters and lovers of our brands to join the club, allowing us to both build stronger connections and have direct conversations with them,” Nier said.

“We are also taking a data-led approach to build deep and rich insights to better understand their needs. This will help us shape a more personalised approach and journey online as well as offering more exclusive products,” he added.

Heinz To Home was built in three weeks and launched in April 2020 in the middle of the UK’s first coronavirus lockdown, becoming Heinz’s first consumer-facing e-commerce site.

The site has continued to operate post-pandemic, and become an NPD test ground and hub for special-edition products.

Currently on sale on the site is a Heinz ‘Kingchup Coronation Bundle’ featuring a numbered limited-edition coronation ketchup bottle, and royal-themed tea towel, mug and coasters. Individually sold bottles of Kingchup sold out within an hour on the site, Nier revealed.

In March the site offered a limited-edition tomato vodka pasta sauce launched in collaboration with Absolut.

A wide array of Heinz merchandise and gift sets are on sale, and customers can also add their own or a friend’s name to popular Heinz products.

Of the loyalty launch, Nier said “we are very much in the testing and learning phase and will look to build on offering as we understand our consumers more”.