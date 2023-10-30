Scottish Spar wholesaler CJ Lang has hired Frank McCarron as its new company-owned store director.

Joining the business in January 2024, McCarron will be bringing over 35 years of industry experience to the role.

He most recently held the position of senior regional business manager at Scotmid, after working as area manager for Botterills convenience stores.

Replacing Steve Irons, who held the position for two years before leaving earlier this month to explore new opportunities, McCarron will be responsible for CJ Lang’s 113-strong company-owned stores.

The estate was recently bolstered after CJ Lang acquired independent convenience chain ScotFresh, which consists of nine stores across the central belt of Scotland.

“I am delighted Frank has joined us,” said CJ Lang CEO Colin McLean. “We wanted someone to help take our company-owned store division to the next level and Frank has all the skills and experience to do that.”

McCarron added: “Joining CJ Lang as the company owned stores director in January 2024 is an incredible honour.

“The recent acquisition of nine new stores from ScotFresh marks the next thrilling chapter in the company’s already impressive journey over recent years, and I’m eager to contribute to its continued success.”