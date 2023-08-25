Yakult has announced a major brand redesign across all lines and renamed Yakult Light.

From 28 August, Yakult Light will become Yakult Balance across Europe and the UK.

Yakult Balance has the same ingredients as Yakult Light, enriched with vitamins D and E and bacteria to support gut health.

The launch of Yakult Balance will be supported by PR, broadcast media, digital, shopper marketing and OOH activity.

“We know that looking after one’s wellbeing can feel like a juggling act for many consumers,” said Hiroaki Yoshimura, MD for Yakult UK & Ireland. “With Yakult Balance, we hope to provide consumers a simple small step to support their daily wellbeing while delighting their taste buds.”

It comes as the brand has rolled out a “refreshed look and feel” across its entire portfolio, including Yakult Original and Yakult Plus, in a bid to highlight each product’s flavour profile and nutritional benefits.

“With taste and health continuing to be top priorities for consumers, we’ve ensured that the new packaging puts the nutritional benefits and flavours front and centre in an approachable, eye-catching manner,” said Yoshimura.

Yakult Balance will be available nationwide including at Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Waitrose, Ocado, Milk & More and Booths.