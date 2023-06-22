Cif has added two “fragrance-led” variants to its multi-purpose spray range.

Lavender & Blue Fern and Orange & Lemongrass have rolled into Asda, Morrisons, B&M and Home Bargains (rsp: £2/750ml).

The bottles are made from 50% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic and are recyclable, as part of Cif’s push to make all of its products recyclable, reusable, or compostable and made from 100% PCR plastic by 2025.

The sprays were developed to tap the growing demand for cleaning products which “combined fragrance and efficacy”, said Cif.

“Cif has seen positive growth in the past six months and we’re confident these new products will help drive growth of the household category,” said Unilever home & hygiene category lead Claire Racklyeft.

“We know fragrance is an important driver for shoppers in the household category, so combining this with Cif’s trusted cleaning efficacy is a winning formula.”

Cif is running an above-the-line marketing push until September, with the aim of keeping the brand “front of mind” for shoppers.

It comes after owner Unilever reformulated its core Comfort fabric conditioners with “improved fragrances” earlier this year.