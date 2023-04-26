Mediterranean ingredients supplier Cypressa is set to launch a quartet of meze-style sharing platters into Tesco.

They are: Greek-inspired Meze Platter, Spanish-inspired Tapas Platter, Italian-inspired Antipasti Platter and Mediterranean-inspired Bruschetta Kit.

Greek-inspired Meze Platter comprises halkidiki olives stuffed with sundried tomatoes, amfissa and kalamata olives, soft cheese stuffed peppers, pitta crackers and a kalamata tapenade.

Spanish-inspired Tapas Platter contains chorizo, Spanish olives, piquanté peppers, tomato & chilli breadsticks and Iberico cheese.

Italian-inspired Antipasti Platter includes nocellara olives, marinated slow-roasted tomatoes, chargrilled artichokes, spinoro cheese and taralli.

Finally, Mediterranean-inspired Bruschetta Kit incorporates bruschetta bites, basil pesto, kalamata olive tapenade, marinated cherry tomatoes and tomato pickled garlic relish.

They will roll into Tesco’s deli counters in May (rsp: £7).

The platters were intended to “help shoppers discover and enjoy authentic flavours and dishes from across the Mediterranean”, said Cypressa.

There was “a growing trend for this type of eating, with sharing and grazing platters now a popular choice for entertaining,” said Cypressa commercial controller Harry Constantinou.

“We wanted to offer a simple and convenient solution for creating your own meze at home, without purchasing lots of different products,” he added.