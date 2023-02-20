A paediatrician-approved skincare brand for babies has made its debut.

Called My Expert Midwife, it has launched a quintet of products. They are: Mega Mild Cleansing Wash, Mega Calm Massage Balm, Mega Mild Moisture Milk, Totally Immense Dribble Defence and Super Charged Skin Salve.

All five products have rolled into the brand’s webstore (rsp: £6.95-£9.95). Mega Mild Cleansing Wash, Mega Mild Moisture Milk, Totally Immense Dribble Defence and Super Charged Skin Salve have rolled also into Boots and Amazon.

Suitable for sensitive and eczema-prone skin, the products have been designed specifically with newborns in mind, causing “minimal disruption to the microbiome”.

They are designed to work alongside a step-by-step guide to “help babies’ skin get the best start in life”.

A newborn’s skin was around 30% thinner than that of an adult, so it needed “different and more careful treatment than adult skin”, said My Expert Midwife.

“To cause minimal disruption to the microbiome, only most gentle, fragrance-free products possible should be used,” it added.

Co-founder and registered midwife Lesley Gilchrist said: “As new parents we want to bathe our babies, it’s what we are conditioned to think and do.

“What is less well known is that is that minimising the disruption to the microbiome will help baby fight off infections and build up a strong immune system in the long term.

“We have developed our collection of baby skincare products to prevent skin problems, soothe problem areas and create naturally simple, practical solutions.”