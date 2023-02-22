Sainsbury’s started selling SKUs of the drink 21 January.

Sainsbury’s has limited sales of the viral hit Prime Hydration energy drink to three bottles per customer in a bid to ensure stocks last following its launch on to shelves this week.

Lines of the immensely popular energy drink launched in most Sainsbury’s stores nationwide on a ‘when it’s gone it’s gone’ basis on 21 February. There was some confusion over how many bottles customers could purchase, however.

On 20 February, Prime Tracker, which tracks listings of the drink, shared screenshots of an update issued to Sainsbury’s staff in which they were told the supermarket was revising its advice given to stores that “customers could buy up to 10 items per SKU”.

“This was in response to social media activity observed over the weekend, and in line with our competitors,” the update said. In some other unverified images posted to Twitter, some customers claim they’ve been able to purchase more than three bottles of the drink in some Sainsbury’s stores.

🚨 SAINSBURY'S UPDATE 🚨



Sainsbury's has issued a further update for staff.



Stock has been advised to placed at the front of the store (at store discretion)

Re-confirmation of the 3 bottle limit

Colleagues have also been given permission to buy it outside of their shift. pic.twitter.com/tPux0NuQen — PRIME Tracker (@prime_tracker) February 20, 2023

“Customers can buy up to three bottles,” a Sainsbury’s spokeswoman told The Grocer.

New Prime listings are much anticipated due to its popularity. Sainsbury’s is the first retailer to stock a limited-edition Orange & Mango flavour, and there were concerns it could lead customers to stockpile or scuffle for the limited stock.

Aldi was forced to issue an apology to customers following the launch of the drink in its stores in January, after videos emerged of some customers fighting over bottles in some stores.

“Customer and colleague safety is our highest priority. We have a range of security measures in place,” the Sainsbury’s spokeswoman added.

Although photos posted to social media showed long queues of customers waiting outside Sainsbury’s stores, there were no reports of any crowd trouble or store staff abuse.

The listing meant Sainsbury’s became the latest major grocer to stock the immensely popular drink.

Asda was the first supermarket to stock Prime, which was created by YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul, under an exclusivity agreement, followed by Aldi after the expiration of the arrangement.

Last week, The Grocer revealed that Morrisons had confirmed plans to list Prime, which is also stocked by Spar and independent convenience retailers.

That leaves Tesco as the only one of the traditional big four supermarkets not to list it. The Grocer previously reported the retailer is concerned that Prime’s UK bottler Refresco couldn’t guarantee consistent supply.