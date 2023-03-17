Canned fruit & veg giant Del Monte has expanded its nascent range of table sauces with a salad cream duo.

Salad Cream and Light Salad Cream (rsp: £2.29/510g) have rolled exclusively into Asda, packaged in a top-down squeezy bottle.

They were developed specifically for the UK market and produced by D2 International in Manchester, which also manufactures Del Monte’s ketchups and barbecue sauces.

“Del Monte is well recognised as a leading household name in the fruit sector and we are excited to work with them to expand their offering into condiments,” said D2 head of grocery sales Stephen Simpson.

“We’re looking forward to seeing the response from customers as the products launch into store in Asda.”

D2 shared Del Monte’s “commitment to deliver affordable products using fresh ingredients with no compromise on quality,” added Del Monte UK & Europe senior commercial director Martin Tilney.

The launch comes just eight months after Del Monte debuted a quartet of ketchups and barbecue sauces.

The core ketchup is claimed to be packed with more tomatoes than major competitors, as well as less salt and less sugar.