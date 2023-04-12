Yakult has added a new vitamin C and fibre-rich product to its range.

Yakult Plus, which rolls out from 17 April in Sainsbury’s and Milk & More, is a fermented milk drink that contains 20 billion bacteria and is boosted with vitamin C. It is fat-free, gluten-free and suitable for vegetarians, and contains 30 calories per bottle.

The launch comes as the brand moves its Yakult Original and Yakult Light from being sold in packs of seven 65ml bottles to packs of eight bottles in fully recyclable cardboard packaging.

Yakult Plus will also be sold in the new eight-pack format.

“With a fresh look, a brand-new taste and the added benefits of vitamin C and fibre, we’re confident that Yakult Plus will comfortably find a place in our customers’ wellbeing routines,” said Hiroaki Yoshimura, MD for Yakult UK & Ireland. “Plus, being able to offer the bigger retail packs, in a more sustainable packaging, helps to make looking after our wellness, more convenient than ever.”

To support the launch, Yakult is running social and digital communication in April and influencer activations in May. The launch will be supported by PR, broadcast, print, OOH and shopper in-store efforts.