Australian biscuit brand Tim Tam has secured its first UK grocery listings.

Tim Tams comprise two chocolate biscuits sandwiched together with chocolate cream, coated in chocolate.

Three variants – Original, Dark and Chewy Caramel (rsp: £2.50/163g) – have already rolled into Waitrose and Ocado, with further listings to be confirmed.

Originally inspired by British Penguin biscuits, Tim Tams were launched by Australian biscuit manufacturer Arnott’s in 1964.

An unusual method of eating the biscuits – in which the consumer bites off the corners and slurps a hot beverage through the biscuit before finishing it – has become known colloquially in Australia as ‘the Tim Tam Slam’.

“Whilst Tim Tam is Australia’s favourite chocolatey biscuit, we know how loved this delicious biscuit is around the world,” said Tim Tam marketing manager Rebecca Chan.

Tim Tam was “now directly available in the UK for consumers to enjoy as a special treat or when catching up with family and friends”, Chan added.

It comes almost four years after Boris Johnson held up a pack of Tim Tams to camera in a video touting the benefits of a UK-Australia free trade deal.

“How long can the British people be deprived of the opportunity to have Arnott’s Tim Tams at a reasonable price?” the then-prime minister asked.