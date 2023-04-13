McGuigan owner Australian Vintage has launched an alcohol-free wine brand in a bid to lure younger shoppers.

Called Not Guilty, the brand will launch with three variants: Pinot Grigio, Red Blend and Rosé (rsp: £6/70cl). All three have an abv of less than 0.05%.

Pinot Grigio was “fresh and fruity, with a crisp finish”, the brand said. Red Blend, meanwhile, offered a “bold ripe berry flavours”. Finally, Rosé provided “citrus and rose petal aromas, mixed with fresh strawberries”.

Pinot Grigio and Rosé will roll into Morrisons on 17 April. All three wines will hit Asda shelves on 15 May, while Pinot Grigio and Red Blend will be listed at Tesco from 29 May.

The wines were made for millennials and gen Z shoppers who didn’t “need to hide behind their decision to not drink alcohol”, said Not Guilty.

“We know there is a growing consumer appetite for zero-alcohol wines, and we wanted to make a range that encourages our gen Z consumers to have fun on their own terms, without compromising on quality or taste,” said Australian Vintage chief operating officer Julian Dyer.