Basmati rice supplier Laila has made its savoury snacking debut, announcing the launch of its new potato-based snacks and poppadoms range in Tesco.

Grills target sharing occasions and have debuted in five variants: Chilli & Lemon; Sweet Chilli; Jalapeno; Peri Peri; and Cheese & Onion (rsp: 80p/80g).

Meanwhile, two poppadom variants – Plain, and Yoghurt, Mint & Coriander (rsp: 80p/75g) – will also land as part of the soft launch in Tesco this week.

Following which, Laila will pump additional investment in snacking with plans to bolster its range further with Indian savoury party mixes.

The products still in development are: Mazaa Bombay Mix 450g, Mazaa Balti Mix 450g and Mazaa London Mix 450g.

From mid-August, Asda will list three SKUs from both the Grills and party mix ranges, with Sainbury’s stocking four Grills variants and a duo of Poppadoms.

“We are passionate about authentic-tasting world food and the Laila brand epitomises this,” said Harry Dulai, MD of Laila owner Surya Foods.

“As such we are delighted to get fully behind this exciting brand extension to bring the aromas and flavours of Asia’s bustling food markets and other much-loved world flavours to UK consumers.”

As part of its move into the snacking category, Laila owner Surya Foods has also secured distribution rights for Indian snacking brand Bikaji.

It comes after Laila saw value sales of its rice increase by 15.2% to £2.3m in the 52 weeks up to 8 April 2023 [NIQ].