Lactalis UK & Ireland has added a grated cheese to its Leerdammer range.

Leerdammer Grated (rsp:£2.35/160g) went on sale in resealable pouches in Tesco stores nationwide on 3 April.

The pouches will also roll out to Waitrose shelves from 29 July.

The product is made with “authentic Dutch cheese” and is “finely grated for perfect melting”, the supplier said.

“As the latest addition to our grated cheese portfolio, Leerdammer Grated will diversify the cheddar-dominated grated cheese market,” said Heloise Le Norcy-Trott, group marketing director for Lactalis UK & Ireland.

She said this would give shoppers “an opportunity to trade up from their usual purchases”.