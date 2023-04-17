Simon Howie has launched 10 new meat products into Tesco, including seven barbecue lines, as part of an expansion of its distribution.

The new lines for 2023 include a Chorizo Style Steak Burgers line (227g), Pork & Chorizo Style Jumbo Dogs 400g and “premium” 6oz burger – The Black Label Gastro Burgers 340g.

The Scottish meat supplier has also added unsmoked streaky bacon to its lineup with Tesco, in addition to the eight bacon products it already sells in the retailer.

The new summer-specific launches showed “just how far we have come” said founder Simon Howie. “When we first launched our products into retailers, we were deemed a local supplier with winter lines, as cooked breakfasts and haggis are more popular during the colder months.”

The range is available in over 100 Tesco stores.

The brand has also increased its national distribution of its Classic Breakfast Sliced Black Pudding to 560 stores, up from 330.

Simon Howie has worked with Tesco for 19 years and has 47 products listed in its Scottish stores, with four lines listed nationally.