While many soft drink occasions are again happening in pubs after the ending of lockdowns, many adult brands are hopeful the experience of home mixing will continue to benefit adult soft drinks in the next year.

“We’re [still] seeing the popularity of at-home mixing occasions that started during lockdown continue, with discerning drinkers experimenting with new mixed drinks, cocktails or mocktails,” claims CCEP commercial development VP Martin Attock.

To capitalise, the manufacturer has been running a multimillion-pound marketing campaign around its Schweppes brand, as well as releasing several new products.

In March it launched Schweppes Slimline Grapefruit Tonic, “taking inspiration from the growing trend amongst bars to garnish drinks with grapefruit”, according to Attock.

This was accompanied by 600ml glass bottles for Schweppes Classic Tonic, Slimline Tonic and Slimline Elderflower Tonic, with Attock saying that the new format “tested particularly well with younger adult consumers”.

CCEP isn’t alone in targeting mixing. In October, Princes launched its Skinny Mixers range with low calories, no added sugar, and not-from-concentrate juice recipes.

“Princes Skinny Mixers come in a range of three different flavours, each with a quintessential cocktail taste, including Strawberry Mojito, Passionfruit Martini and Blackberry Bramble,” says brand marketing director Jeremy Gibson.

Smaller brands are also hoping to capitalise on more home drinking of adult soft drinks, among them cordial maker Bottlegreen.

“Whilst the cost of living crisis has not forced people to stay indoors, the net outcome is somewhat similar,” says Sarah Lawson, soft drinks marketing head at brand owner SHS Drinks.

“Consumers now have recent experience on which to draw and know that they can mix and enjoy bar-inspired cocktails at home with friends and recreate the on-trade experience at a fraction of the cost.”

Lawson also argues consumers are more inclined to treat themselves when they are staying at home. If this proves true, it will be to the benefit of “premium brands which feel special”, she adds.