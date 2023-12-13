South African vegan brand Fry Family Food Co has partnered with Aardman Animations for the launch of a new plant-based breaded nugget.

The NPD, which carries imagery from Aardman and Netflix’s new film Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, will go on sale in Tesco, Iceland, The Food Warehouse and selected Spar stores on Boxing Day (rsp: £3/320g).

Launched to coincide with Veganuary, the nuggets are made from a mix of non-GM soy, wheat and pea protein and are coated in a crispy golden crumb. It will be on a half price promotion until 15 of January in Tesco, Iceland and The Food Warehouse.

“It’s a massive win for us to be collaborating with such an iconic movie brand, and the likes of Netflix and Aardman”, said Nicola Yates, UK head of marketing at Fry’s and its owner the Livekindly Collective.

“We hope that bringing such an exciting collaboration to the meat-free aisle will engage even more consumers to try plant-based this Veganuary and beyond,” she added.

“It couldn’t be a better fit for us – bringing out a new plant-based nugget just in time for those family movie moments watching the film. We really hope that this will encourage families up and down the country to try plant-based for the first time or swap out a few more meals.”

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget debuts globally on Netflix on 15 December.