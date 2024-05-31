Ocado has tied the convenience of online ordering to summertime with its new ad.

It sees a series of people reminded to buy items based on some seasonal prompts.

So, a woman folding herself into a beach towel reminds her chum to order some wraps, and a dad getting clobbered in the knackers during a game of swingball – how amusing! – prompts his wife to add some mixed nuts to her basket. Stuart Machin will surely be delighted to note she selects a pack from the M&S range.

There’s even a chortlesome nod to our unreliable British weather, as sunbathing gives way to a prompt to buy ‘cloudy’ lemonade.

Purple hues and the supermarket’s infuriatingly cheerful theme music all make it instantly recognisable as an Ocado ad. Smart stuff.